Judge in landmark debt ruling allows woman to pay off mortgage until she is 90

Shop assistant has to meet interest-only mortgage repayments for next 36 years. (Stock image)

A shop assistant can keep her family home so long as she makes mortgage repayments until she is 90.

The High Court has approved a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) that means Esther Kirwan (54) will make interest-only repayments for the next 36 years.

The significant decision will be seen as a lifeline for older debtors who are in mortgage arrears and whose home is worth more than the sum they owe.

Mr Justice Mark Sanfey approved the PIA for Ms Kirwan from Moycarkey, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

The ruling overturned a Circuit Court decision to reject the PIA because that court was uncomfortable she might be compelled, at age 90, to sell her home to satisfy any outstanding mortgage debt.

The lower court also held the PIA did not provide for her with solvency after the expiry of the 420-month term.

Mr Justice Sanfey was told Ms Kirwan has debts of €108,000. Of this, €83,000 is owed to Start Mortgages in respect of her mortgage on her home, which is valued at €145,000. The remainder is owed to AIB and the Revenue.

Under the terms of the PIA, her mortgage will be restructured. She will make monthly payments of €214 for the next 420 months to cover the interest on the mortgage.

This means she will make payments on her mortgage until she is 90.

Should she die before then, the balance owed to Start will be paid from the proceeds of her estate.

Under the PIA, the loan is not being reduced and will be payable on the expiry of the 420-month term or on her death.

The PIA was supported by Start. None of her unsecured creditors voted against the proposal.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Sanfey said it was appropriate to approve the PIA and not override the wishes of the debtor, her professional advisers and her creditors.

The judge said this was a test case and different from another case where a woman (69) was refused approval for a PIA where she would pay a mortgage until she was 98. That PIA was opposed by the largest creditor.

Noting submissions from Keith Farry, for Ms Kirwan’s personal insolvency practitioner, the judge said that in her case no such opposition existed.

Mr Farry also said Ms Kirwan didn’t have enough money to rent or enough equity in her home to trade down. She was not eligible for a mortgage-to-rent scheme or social housing.

Even if she qualified, the mortgage payment included in the PIA is less than social housing rent.

The judge said Ms Kirwan’s case raised the “nightmare scenario” she could end up being forced to sell her home to discharge the capital sum due on the mortgage at the age of 90.

But it was difficult to see what options were available to her if the PIA was not approved, he said.