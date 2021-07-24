| 14.8°C Dublin

Judge halts the appointment of accountant to former developer Philip Marley’s bankruptcy estate

Philip Marley says the appointment of the forensic accountant was 'rogue' and 'engineered'. Photo: Courtpix Expand

Former millionaire property developer Philip Marley has succeeded in halting the work of a forensic accountant who was appointed as his bankruptcy trustee.

The High Court this week put a stay on a previous order vesting the colourful businessman’s bankruptcy estate in accountant Mícheál Leydon.

The move followed claims by Mr Marley (49) that the appointment was “rogue” and had been “engineered” by an aggrieved creditor, Maven Capital Partners LLP.

