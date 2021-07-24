Judge halts the appointment of accountant to former developer Philip Marley’s bankruptcy estate

Former millionaire property developer Philip Marley has succeeded in halting the work of a forensic accountant who was appointed as his bankruptcy trustee.

The High Court this week put a stay on a previous order vesting the colourful businessman’s bankruptcy estate in accountant Mícheál Leydon.

The move followed claims by Mr Marley (49) that the appointment was “rogue” and had been “engineered” by an aggrieved creditor, Maven Capital Partners LLP.

Mr Marley owes €1.1m to the UK private equity firm.

His case centres on claims one of his creditors, Permanent TSB, voted against the appointment of the forensic accountant but its vote wasn’t counted.

“If this is outcome engineering, and it certainly looks like it, it is deeply unfair to the creditor that voted ‘no’ and me for my future to be in the hands of somebody that wants to hurt me,” he told the High Court.

Mr Marley was adjudicated bankrupt in 2019 with debts of €6.6m. Although discharged from bankruptcy last year, his creditors are still pursuing his pre-bankruptcy assets.

Usually bankruptcy estates are administered by the Official Assignee, an independent official based in the Insolvency Service. However, following a proposal from Maven, Mr Leydon was installed as a trustee in bankruptcy instead. Trustees in bankruptcy tend to be only appointed in difficult bankruptcies where particular skills are required to trace assets.

The stay on Mr Leydon’s appointment looks set to remain in place until at least October, when a full hearing of the matter is due to take place.

Mr Marley, who is currently awaiting trial on fraud charges, made a fortune after floating student accommodation business Ely Property Group on the AIM stock exchange in London in 2005.

He also made headlines due to his romantic relationship with reality TV star Dana Wilkey of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Mr Leydon’s appointment was approved by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys on March 8 and came into effect on April 13. During the intervening period Permanent TSB was given time to lodge an objection but did not do so.

Mr Marley told the court he discovered Permanent TSB’s vote at the creditors’ meeting about Mr Leydon’s proposed appointment was not counted after getting files from the Examiner’s Office and checking them “forensically”.

Niall Ó hUiginn, counsel for Maven, said Permanent TSB’s proxy didn’t have valid authority to vote. A required signature was absent and authority was purportedly given under the wrong legislation.

However, Mr Marley claimed: “This is a case of outcome engineering. This is basically an aggrieved creditor trying to take over bankruptcy.”

The allegation is denied by Maven.

Mr Justice Humphreys decided to put a stay on his own order approving Mr Leydon’s appointment.

The judge ordered that all functions of the trustee be transferred back to the Official Assignee and all assets of the former bankrupt revest in the Official Assignee with immediate effect. He also awarded the costs of the motion in favour of Mr Marley against Maven.

Earlier this year Mr Marley was charged with stealing and laundering more than €260,000 in a property registration fraud.

He has denied the charges.