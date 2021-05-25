Judge dismisses case against Extinction Rebellion activist over graffiti protest

Extinction Rebellion activists protest on the steps of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin after the case against Orla Murphy was thrown out. Picture: Collins

AN environmental activist accused of carrying out a graffiti attack on the Department of Agriculture has had her case dismissed.

Orla Murphy (20) had denied causing criminal damage in a protest by the Extinction Rebellion group last year.

Judge John Hughes dismissed the case at Dublin District Court after the prosecution was unable to proceed today.

Ms Murphy, with an address at Ballinacarrig, Whitechurch, Co. Cork pleaded not guilty to damaging the department offices at Kildare Street on December 4, 2020.

She had been accused of spray painting a slogan onto a window.

Today, the court heard the prosecution was not in a position to proceed.

Judge Hughes noted that the case had been listed in court a number of times and a hearing date had been set down in January. Ms Murphy’s lawyer said his client had travelled from Cork to be in court for the hearing. The incident was a considerable amount of time ago and Ms Murphy had spent some time in custody.

The judge dismissed the charge.