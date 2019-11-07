Judge dismisses brothers' €60,000 crash claims as evidence 'did not match up'

Two brothers who claimed they suffered neck and back injuries in a car accident have both had their €60,000 damages claims dismissed after a judge told them their evidence did not match up.

Two brothers who claimed they suffered neck and back injuries in a car accident have both had their €60,000 damages claims dismissed after a judge told them their evidence did not match up.

Judge John O'Connor heard in the Circuit Civil Court that Trevor and Keith Daly, both of Forest Hills, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, were travelling on Dorset Street, Dublin 1, in October 2015, when the car they were in was struck by a taxi driven by Famous Oboh, of The Crescents, Highlands, Drogheda, Co Meath.

Trevor said he had been thrown around following the impact and had suffered with neck and back pain for a number of years as a result.

Barrister Adrianne Fields, counsel for the taxi driver, questioned Trevor over his brother Keith's injuries and asked him if he remembered Keith blacking out or vomiting after the crash.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In