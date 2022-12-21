| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

breaking Judge directs Enoch Burke’s release from Mountjoy Prison despite ongoing defiance of court orders

Enoch Burke Expand

Close

Enoch Burke

Enoch Burke

Enoch Burke

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A judge has ordered the release of Enoch Burke despite the schoolteacher’s ongoing refusal to comply with High Court orders.

He was jailed on September 5 for contempt of court after defying orders restraining him from attending or attempting to teach pupils at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

Most Watched

Privacy