Judge describes €75k defamation case over €1 M&S Bag for Life as 'completely over the top'

A €75,000 damages claim for defamation, over whether a Marks and Spencer customer had paid for a €1 shopping bag, was described by a judge today as completely over the top.

Judge John O’Connor said in the Circuit Civil Court that a store check-out operator asking someone if they had paid for a bag did not give rise to a defamation action nor did becoming upset at such a question justify a claim.

Karina Fowler, a carer, of Robert Emmet Close, Dublin 8, said she had become embarrassed, shocked and upset when she had been asked at the M&S check-out in the Jervis Street Shopping Centre if she could prove she had paid for the “Bag for Life.”

When cross-examined by Elizabeth Jane Walsh, counsel for M&S, she denied having started screaming and shouting when the till operator had asked if she should scan the bag. She said she had been the only one in the queue to have been asked.

