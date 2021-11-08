THE Special Criminal Court has begun delivering judgement in the cases of four men charged over the false imprisonment and torture of Quinn executive Kevin Lunney.

In a lengthy ruling, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the non-jury court accepted Mr Lunney’s account of what happened to him and described him as an “impressive” witness.

Judge Hunt has not stated any verdicts yet and the hearing is due to continue this afternoon.

The nine-week trial concluded in August and the three judges had deferred decisions until today.

Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director, was bundled into the boot of a car by a masked gang outside his Derrylin, Co Fermanagh home and driven to a yard where his captors held him in a horsebox while attacking him and ordering him to resign from the company.

During a 45-minute assault, his leg was broken with a wooden bat, his face slashed with a Stanley knife and his wounds doused in bleach.

One of his assailants carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife before he was dumped, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man who cannot be legally named, known as "YZ" (40), are alleged to have been directly involved in the abduction and attack.

Luke O’Reilly (68), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences."

They all deny the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019.

Today, Judge Hunt said the court was satisfied that Mr Lunney had been falsely imprisoned and intentionally seriously harmed.

There was permanent disfigurement resulting from the injuries that were inflicted on him, he said.

His evidence had been remarkably accurate and the medical evidence was self-explanatory, the judge said.

The prosecution had relied on circumstantial evidence, he said, but good circumstantial evidence could be “highly compelling.”

The judge then summarised the evidence Mr Lunney had given.

Mr Lunney was a “most impressive and careful witness” and the court fully accepted his account of what happened.

He had an “uncanny ability to accurately estimate the passage of time”, even though his captors had removed his watch, the judge said.

The hearing continues.