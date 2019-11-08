Joshua Allen remains in custody as judge warns his response to drugs charges is 'singularly unimpressive'

Judge Sean O’Donnabhain remanded Joshua Allen in custody until November 29 next after he said that his response to the serious charges he was facing was “singularly unimpressive”.

Judge O’Donnabhain said that the probation report had shown that the defendant “had not matured in the manner” he would expect for a person facing serious charges.

“There is no point in minimising what has happened. He has knitted his own jumper. I will not let him do that,” he said.

Celebrity chef Rachel Allen and her son Joshua

Earlier this year Mr Allen pleaded guilty to two drugs charges at Ballymaloe Cookery School in Shanagarry, Co Cork on August 30, 2018.

The eldest son of Rachel and Isaac Allen pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply when the market value exceeded €13,000 or more. Mr Allen pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on the same occasion.

He also pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of cannabis on September 5 2018 at Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that Allen was arrested in September 2018 after the controlled delivery of a parcel containing the cannabis to an address in East Cork.

Customs in Portlaoise Mail Centre had become suspicious of the parcel which had a US postmark.

Det Sgt Garda Michael O’Halloran told the court that the package was intercepted by customs in Portlaoise. It was found to contain cannabis with a street value of €22,694. A controlled delivery was arranged addressed to Joshua Allen at Ballymaloe Cookery School.

The package was signed for and received by Mr Allen. Gardaí observed him opening the package and intercepted same. A small quantity of cocaine worth €66 was found in the wallet of the defendant.

Mr Allen - with an address in Ballinmona, Shanagarry Co Cork - was arrested and detained at Cobh Garda Station. He admitted that it was his third or fourth time engaging in such a delivery.

He co-operated fully with gardaí and told investigating officers that he secured the drugs from a female resident in California whom he met in east Cork. He had travelled to London and paid her €2,000 in cash for the drugs.

On September 5 a further small quantity of cannabis was found at Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork.

Siobhan Lankford, SC, representing Mr Allen, said her client had no previous convictions. She acknowledged that he had shown a lack of maturity in how he had responded to the serious charges. She said he had co operated fully with gardaí.

Judge O’Donnabhain said that Mr Allen was “exceptionally young” to be before the courts for a Section 15A offence. He remanded him in custody until the end of the month to give his legal team an opportunity to secure residential care.

Mr Allen was supported in court by his father Isaac.

Online Editors