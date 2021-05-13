Joshua Allen has cocaine possession case adjourned until next week

Joshua Allen, a son of television chef and author Rachel Allen, had a charge of possession of cocaine against him adjourned for hearing until next week.

The 21-year-old – who is a great grandson of Ballymaloe founder, the late Myrtle Allen – had a court date adjourned in respect of a charge being brought against him by Cork gardaí over alleged drug possession.

Mr Allen of Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork, faces a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, on July 10, 2020, at the Pontoon, Midleton, Co Cork.

The charge is brought contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act and involves simple possession.

No value for the substance involved was given in court. Midleton District Court was told that the matter was being adjourned for legal reasons.

Mr Allen will be required to attend the adjourned hearing on May 20 next. The court was previously told the young man intends to vigorously contest the single charge.

Defence solicitor, Don Ryan, confirmed that his client will be pleading not guilty and vehemently contesting the allegation.

The court was told that amongst the defence witnesses will be an engineer.

Judge Alec Gabbet queried why that kind of expert evidence would be involved in a case brought under the Misuse of Drugs Act. “I am trying to understand why you would need an engineer in a drug case," he said.

Mr Ryan explained that on the night of the alleged incident, his client will maintain he was not in possession of any controlled drug. Further, because of the darkness of the evening involved, there could be no identification as to the individual in possession of any substance.

The engineer is being called by the defence to offer evidence that, at the time and date, the location in question was indeed very dark with poor local lighting.

“He says it was not him,” Mr Ryan told the court.

The young man is the eldest son of TV chef and author, Rachel Allen, and her husband, Isaac, both of whom are closely associated with Ireland's culinary industry and Ballymaloe Cookery School.

He is also the grandson of famous chef Darina Allen. Ballymaloe Cookery Schools ranks as one of Europe's foremost culinary training establishments.

Ballymaloe House under the late Myrtle Allen became one of Ireland's best-known fine-dining centres and was one of the first premises in Ireland to secure a Michelin Star in the 1970s.