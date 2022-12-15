Jonathan Dowdall’s own words come back to haunt in testy exchanges at Hutch trial

As Jonathan Dowdall was subjected to a third day of punishing cross examination it became clear that he has a problem: his own recorded words keep coming back to haunt him.

The State’s star witness in the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch for the murder of drug dealer David Byrne has already admitted that he tends to fill silence by “talking rubbish”.

“People talk shite all the time…they say stuff to make it more beefy than it is,” Dowdall said in one of his earlier spats with Hutch’s defence counsel Brendan Grehan.

He was referring to his commentary during 10 hours of secretly recorded conversations secretly with Gerry Hutch when the two men travelled to Strabane on March 7, 2016.

The purpose of that meeting was so that the Monk could discuss dissident Republicans intervening in the Kinahan/Hutch feud.

The defence indicated on Thursday that they are about half way through Dowdall’s cross examination which could run right up to next Wednesday – the day the courts break for Christmas.

Brendan Grehan’s strategy is to attempt to discredit and undermine the former politician’s testimony, portraying him as a liar and an opportunist who has framed Hutch in order to cover his own backside.

Dowdall was originally charged with murder himself but that charge was reduced to assisting the murder gang when he agreed to break the gangland code of omerta.

Mr Grehan has variously accused Dowdall of having a “strange relationship with the truth” and being a “master of manipulation”.

He repeatedly put it to the convicted torturer that where “it’s not on tape or there’s no evidence” then it was fair game for him to lie.

On Thursday the defence played excerpts from recorded interviews with gardaí in May 2016 when he was arrested and questioned about the Regency attack and a separate incident in which he waterboarded a man.

Mr Grehan suggested that in garda interviews Dowdall came across as "a very indignant, convincing person, but you're telling lies".

During interviews, clips of which were played on the court monitors, Dowdall denied any knowledge of the Regency Hotel attack and claimed that he had never discussed the incident or the movement of arms with Gerry Hutch.

"I don’t think Gerard is a bad man. He’s a normal man like everyone else,” he told the detectives as he extolled the virtues of the man he is now testifying against.

Dowdall now says he was engaged in a “lie of necessity” because he was afraid for the safety of his family.

The former Sinn Féin member continued to avoid any eye contact with the rest of the courtroom.

For his part Gerry Hutch looks relaxed in the dock and spends most of his time focused on Dowdall across the room from him.

Yesterday there were more tetchy exchanges between Mr Grehan and the state witness.

Shortly after the trial began, Dowdall became so flustered with the line of questioning that he mixed up the names of the defence and prosecution counsel.

“You’re not accepting anything that I am saying, your calling me a liar here, Mr Gillane,” he said to which the defence barrister replied with a smile, “I’m Mr Grehan”.

Dowdall again expressed his frustration with his interrogation which he clearly believes to be unfair.

“You have accused me of all sorts of stuff here. You’re doing your utmost to destroy me in every possible way you can…even embarrassing me on medical issues,” the witness argued.

In another exchange, Mr Grehan told Dowdall: “You are a hard man to tie down…you change when something is put to you which contradicts something you have said before.”

Dowdall did doubled down though on his claims that the Hutch family and the defendant had “framed” him.

He accused the family of using anonymous twitter accounts in 2016 to falsely claim that he had been paid €250,000 to organise the Regency attack, which made him and his family targets in the feud.

This was in addition to the Hutches getting his father to book the hotel room which he said was deliberately done to “tie” him into the Regency.

He also claimed that Patsy Hutch parked a van in Buckingham Village which was registered in Dowdall’s name. This was further evidence of how the Hutches were setting him up.

Jonathan Dowdall is facing the prospect of having to continue explaining his own words well into next week.

Of course, it’s important to state the obvious that this isn’t the only difficulty stalking the State’s star witness.

Regardless of how the highest profile gangland trial this century ultimately pans out, once the former Sinn Féin man’s prison sentence has been served, he and his family will disappear into the Witness Protection Programme.

And no matter what happens next, in the eyes of the criminal fraternity in the north inner-city he will be forever tagged as a “dead man walking”.