Jonathan Dowdall’s own words come back to haunt in testy exchanges at Hutch trial

Paul Williams

State witness claims the defence are trying to “destroy” him “in every possible way” 

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross-examined by Gerry Hutch's defence barrister, Brendan Grehan SC.

As Jonathan Dowdall was subjected to a third day of punishing cross examination it became clear that he has a problem: his own recorded words keep coming back to haunt him.

The State’s star witness in the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch for the murder of drug dealer David Byrne has already admitted that he tends to fill silence by “talking rubbish”.

