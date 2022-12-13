Jonathan Dowdall’s evidence strays into the bizarre, from learning how to waterboard ‘on the telly’ to his nixer for the IRA men

Over the course of two hours in Court 17, the State's key witness in the Regency murder trial was interrogated on his relationship with the Hutchs, his dealings with the IRA, and on the sincerity of his testimony.

At times the evidence also strayed into the bizarre; Dowdall said he learned how to waterboard "on the telly", and that he carried out a "nixer" to fix a plug while meeting dissident republicans in Donegal.

Dressed in a navy suit and white shirt, for most of his cross-examination the former Sinn Féin councillor faced towards the three judges as Gerard Hutch looked on from across the courtroom.

Due to the severe threat to his safety the witness was also flanked by armed detectives and prison officers.

The accused's senior counsel, Brendan Grehan, from the outset said it was their position that Jonathan Dowdall had lied to the court, and told "big lies" about the accused taking a room card from him the day before the shooting, and later confessing about his involvement in the murder.

He "wasn't friends" with Gerard Hutch and "didn't drink with him" but knew him since his childhood and in later life through social events and the boxing club.

Dowdall outlined how he was more regularly in contact with Patsy Hutch, whose son Patrick Jnr detailed the "truth" to him about the origin of the feud on a landing in Wheatfield Prison.

Patrick and his brother Gary were involved in a botched plot to rob €4.5m from Daniel Kinahan, Dowdall said, who they planned to shoot but instead shot an innocent boxer.

Earlier the witness said that it was Patsy's sons, rather than Gerard Hutch or the Kinahans, who started the feud.

Unsurprisingly the questioning focused on Dowdall's involvement in criminality, either organised or disorganised.

He said that he didn't tell any lies in an interview with Joe Duffy in March 2016 when he "asserted to the people of Ireland" that he wasn't involved in crime

The witness "didn't think" of a torture incident the previous year, for which he was later jailed, saying he was on tablets and under pressure at the time of the interview.

A contrite Dowdall went on to say he deeply regrets waterboarding a man he accused of trying to rob him - a torture technique he learnt "on the telly".

He denied knowing about the assault rifles used in the hotel murder, seized an hour before his house was raided, adding: "They weren't my AK-47s."

The questioning then moved on to his trips to the North before and after the murder.

The witness said a surveillance photo from Donegal on February 20, which showed him with a bag, contained tools to fix a plug.

Mr Grehan asked him if he was seriously saying he travelled from Dublin with Gerard Hutch to meet IRA men to fix a plug in their house, to which there was restrained laughter from the body of the court.

Dowdall said this was the case and added that it was to fix a fault with a TV plug, but couldn't remember when he was asked to carry out the nixer.

The reason he travelled up North before the murder, Dowdall said, was to arrange a ceasefire with dissident Republicans.

Mr Grehan quipped: "Since when did the IRA get into the mediation business."

As the examination went on his answers at times grew longer and more defensive.

It was put to Dowdall that it had become in his interest to incriminate the accused, and that this was done by switching a name when saying it was Gerard Hutch to whom he had handed a room card to. This, he said, was nonsense.

In a lengthy monologue he also denied that he only began speaking to gardaí after his murder charge, saying that he wanted to do this while being questioned in 2016 but couldn't to protect his wife and children.

Dowdall was later jailed and the opportunity, he said, didn't arise again until more recently.

He saw a detective was being "attacked" by a Twitter account "controlled by them" and believed he could trust the senior garda. This was, he said, the "gospels honest truth".

"Anything else now?" Brendan Grehan asked.

The cross-examination continues tomorrow morning.