Jonathan Dowdall’s evidence strays into the bizarre, from learning how to waterboard ‘on the telly’ to his nixer for the IRA men

Robin Schiller

Over the course of two hours in Court 17, the State's key witness in the Regency murder trial was interrogated on his relationship with the Hutchs, his dealings with the IRA, and on the sincerity of his testimony.

At times the evidence also strayed into the bizarre; Dowdall said he learned how to waterboard "on the telly", and that he carried out a "nixer" to fix a plug while meeting dissident republicans in Donegal.

