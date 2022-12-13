| 3°C Dublin

latest Jonathan Dowdall claims Gerry Hutch was ‘lying’ about not knowing who Regency hit team were

Jonathan Dowdall is testifying against Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (left) Expand
A prison van arrives at the Special Criminal Court today where Jonathan Dowdall continues to give evidence in the trial of Gerry Hutch, for the murder of David Byrne. (PIC: Collins Courts) Expand

Jonathan Dowdall is testifying against Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (left)

A prison van arrives at the Special Criminal Court today where Jonathan Dowdall continues to give evidence in the trial of Gerry Hutch, for the murder of David Byrne. (PIC: Collins Courts)

Andrew Phelan

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has said the three “yokes” he and murder accused Gerard Hutch were heard discussing in a bugged conversation were the AK47s used in the Regency hotel attack.

Dowdall also said Mr Hutch was lying when he said on the surveillance recording that he did not know who “six people” involved in the raid were. Dowdall was being asked to comment on conversations he had with Mr Hutch as they drove north for alleged meetings with republicans in the aftermath of the Regency shooting.

