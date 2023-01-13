| 8.6°C Dublin

Jonathan Dowdall asked about Witness Protection Programme three months after Regency murder

Dowdall was about to board a plane to go to see his sister in Dubai when he was arrested for the murder of David Byrne.

Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence during the trial of Gerry Hutch accused of murdering David Byrne at the Regency Hotel Expand
Alison O'Riordan

Ex-Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall, a former co-accused of Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch who has turned State's witness, asked a garda "is there any way out" and "if him and his family could get into the Witness Protection Programme" in the days following his arrest, the Regency Hotel murder trial has heard.

The Special Criminal Court has already heard that the status of Dowdall's Witness Protection Programme (WPP) application remains unknown and that a decision will not be made until the middle of this month. Before Dowdall took the stand on December 12, a Detective Superintendent from the WPP, testified that the key witness's assessment for the WPP was "ongoing" and was "completely independent" from the evidence he gave to the court.

