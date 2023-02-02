| 10.2°C Dublin

Jonathan Dowdall appeal: former Sinn Féin councillor must wait until after judgment in Gerry Hutch trial

Gerard Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall Expand

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall has had his appeal against his jail term for facilitating the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne put back until after judgement in Gerry Hutch's trial.

Dowdall recently took the stand for eight days as State's evidence in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

