Jonathan and Patrick Dowdall brought under armed guard to Portlaoise Prison - home to a number of Kinahan associates

Former Sinn Féin councillor is handed four-year prison term 

Members of the garda armed support unit were outside the Special Criminal Court yesterday ahead of Jonathan Dowdall's appearance. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand
Jonathan Dowdall was sentenced to four years in jail for his role in the murder of David Byrne in 2016 Expand

Robin Schiller

Not for the last time, armed gardaí escorted Jonathan Dowdall from court yesterday after he and his father became the first people jailed in relation to the Regency Hotel murder.

The ex-Sinn Féin councillor will be back before the Special Criminal Court at a later stage when he swaps the dock for the witness box to testify in the upcoming trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

