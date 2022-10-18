Jonathan and Patrick Dowdall brought under armed guard to Portlaoise Prison - home to a number of Kinahan associates

Not for the last time, armed gardaí escorted Jonathan Dowdall from court yesterday after he and his father became the first people jailed in relation to the Regency Hotel murder.

The ex-Sinn Féin councillor will be back before the Special Criminal Court at a later stage when he swaps the dock for the witness box to testify in the upcoming trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

Yesterday, though, the focus was on the Dowdalls’ role in that murder on February 5, 2016, as their sentencing hearing took place amid a major garda security operation.

Jonathan Dowdall (44) and Patrick Dowdall (65) admitted to facilitating the fatal shooting of Kinahan associate David Byrne by making a hotel room available to the gang involved.

They were given jail terms of four and two years respectively and, in an unusual move, will remain under garda watch for two weeks before beginning their sentences.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, said Jonathan Dowdall knew he was assisting a serious criminal organisation when he obtained a hotel room key from his father for the Regency.

This was then given to a gang member and in turn passed on to the late Kevin Murray, a “leading member” of the hit team involved in the fatal shooting.

The IRA affiliate was the gunman wearing a flat cap and the hotel room gave him a “base” within the hotel and a legitimate reason to be there.

Jonathan Dowdall’s involvement didn’t end there. The following month he met with a gang member in north Dublin and proceeded to drive to Northern Ireland.

Jonathan Dowdall was sentenced to four years in jail for his role in the murder of David Byrne in 2016

Jonathan Dowdall was sentenced to four years in jail for his role in the murder of David Byrne in 2016

Mr Justice Hunt said conversations during the journey were recorded and, while no details of what was said were given, two days later gardaí seized firearms relating to the shooting.

Jonathan Dowdall had initially been charged with murder but his guilty plea on the lesser charge of facilitating the killing was accepted as was his position that he did not specifically know a murder would be carried out.

His previous convictions for waterboarding and torturing a man in his home meant that he was “not a person of good character” while the court noted this violent crime was “unrelated to any compromising situation” involving the Hutch organisation.

Even with “the most charitable view possible” of the facts and evidence, the court said it had to set a headline sentence of eight years.

He was given a discount of two years for his guilty plea.

Further consideration was given to the fact that Dowdall has made a witness statement to gardaí about the murder.

The judge said that although he was entitled to a “significant reduction” because of this, he couldn’t justify handing down a wholly suspended sentence.

Dowdall’s life and that of his family has been upended, and the assistance provided to authorities has placed the extended Dowdall family at “significant peril”.

The court previously heard he was being assessed for inclusion in the Witness Security Programme for protected persons.

The former politician, who looked worn and haggard, was jailed for a total of four years. The court then moved on to his father, Patrick Dowdall.

The hotel room was booked in his name and he checked in on the eve of the murder before the key card was given to his son and passed to Kevin Murray.

Patrick Dowdall, the judge said, had made no attempt to conceal or disguise his actions.

Due to his son’s decision to give evidence against Gerry Hutch, Mr Dowdall would also be “caught up” in the aftermath of the outcome, and a prison sentence would be onerous on him because of several medical ailments he suffers with.

The non-jury court imposed a jail term of two years’ imprisonment which was backdated.

After sentencing, both legal teams made an application for the prison terms to be deferred for two weeks to allow both men to get their affairs in order.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for Jonathan Dowdall, said the mechanics of his client being in protective custody mean he has not been at liberty to contact “various professional” persons ahead of being jailed.

He asked that the court suspend the issuing of the warrants for two weeks.

Mr Justice Hunt remarked that it was an unusual application but one that had been made in a previous case.

He said the prosecution did neither consent nor object and, acceding to the application, noted that gardaí would be keeping a “close eye” on the situation.

The pair were led away from the courtroom by armed gardaí, shuffling through empty benches at the front of the court as to avoid walking past the Byrne family who were exiting. This included David Byrne’s mother Sadie, his father James, and other family members, who watched proceedings unfold.

Jonathan and Patrick Dowdall are the first people convicted in relation to the Regency Hotel murder investigation. They will be brought under armed guard to Portlaoise Prison, home to a number of Kinahan associates, on Halloween to begin their sentences.

Whether they remain in Ireland’s maximum security prison remains to be seen.