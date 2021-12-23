Johnny Ronan appeals refusal of ten-storey build-to-rent apartment scheme for Dublin’s Appian Way

Developer Johnny Ronan has made a bid to overturn the planning refusal for his contentious plan for a 10 storey over basement build to rent apartment scheme for Dublin’s Appian Way.

This follows Mr Ronan’s RGRE J&R Valery's Ltd lodging an appeal with An Bord Pleanala against Dublin City Council’s refusal for the 44 unit apartment scheme on a site at the junction of Leeson Street Upper and Appian Way.

As part of a comprehensive refusal against the 29 studio and 15 one bedroom apartment scheme, the Council refused planning permission after finding that the scheme's excessive height, scale and density on a small visually prominent site constituted overdevelopment of the site.

The Council concluded that the scheme would have an unreasonable, overbearing, visually dominant effect on adjoining sites.

However, planning consultants for the applicants, John Spain & Associates, have contended that the proposal would provide “a quality build to rent residential development in an existing urban area adjoining high quality public transport”.

Mr Spain stated that the scheme design “creates a high quality feature building at this prominent corner site and key gateway to Dublin City centre”.

The Spain submission further contended that the 10 storey height “contributes to the wider streetscape and urban form of the area" and also “provides much needed accommodation in a highly accessible area well served by public transport”.

Mr Spain acknowledged that the height of the scheme at 34.4 metres is higher than the city development plan standard.

However, he stated that given the location of the site adjoining the Leeson Street/N11 Quality Bus Corridor, the height of the building is appropriate in relation to supporting increased densities in well served urban areas in accordance with national planning policy.

Mr Spain has further contended that the scheme is appropriate having regard to the location and zoning of the site, the immediate building context and the overall architectural quality of the building design.

However, Armstrong Planning on behalf the Upper Leeson Street Area Residents Association, told the city council that they objected to the proposed development “in the strongest possible terms on the grounds that the height, form and scale of the scheme… is completely out of character with the local built form and as such would militate against the principles of proper planning and development of the area”.

In one of 12 objections lodged against the scheme, Armstrong Planning stated that the “simple realty is that the proposed tower would be visually incongruous in the existing site context which is not expected to change and would be out of character with the area by reason of its vastly excessive height in material contravention of the City Development Plan and should be refused accordingly”.

The objection stated that the height of the tower at 34.4 metres “is simply too high for the site in such close proximity to nearby residences”.

A decision is due on the appeal in April.