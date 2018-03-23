John Tighe found guilty of murdering his infant son
John Tighe has been found guilty of murdering his infant son by a unanimous jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.
Tighe (40) of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo had pleaded not guilty to murdering six-and-a-half-month old Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on June 1, 2013.
The jury of nine women and three men returned at 3pm this afternoon after seven hours and 32 minutes of deliberation to deliver their verdict. Justice Patrick McCarthy will sentence Tighe later today.
More to follow
Online Editors
