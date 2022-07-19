John Montaine, partner of ex-Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne, is court no-show as he says he is homeless in Longford

The partner of TD Violet-Anne Wynne, John Montaine, was a 'no-show' in court today as he is currently homeless and living in Co Longford.

At Kilrush District Court, Co Clare, solicitor for Mr Montaine, Patrick Moylan, told Judge Mary Larkin of Mr Montaine's whereabouts when explaining why he wasn't in court. He was due to face seven alleged offences under the Road Traffic Act, including allegedly driving with no insurance and driving without a licence last October.

Mr Moylan said: “Mr Montaine contacted me yesterday to say that he is in Longford and is homeless and doesn’t want to plead guilty."

Seeking a date for a hearing into the case, Mr Moylan told Judge Larkin that Mr Montaine’s defence “is based on the same argument we had before”.

When the case first came before Judge Larkin in May, she said to Mr Moylan: “If he was stopped on October 21 last, why hasn’t he produced his documents?”

Mr Montaine (40) formerly of Pella Rd, Kilrush, Co Clare, is facing seven separate summonses. They concern seven separate alleged driving offences at Lack West Kilmihil in west Clare on October 21, 2021 .

Mr Montaine is facing two summonses of driving his 19G-registered vehicle at Lack Hill Kilmihil on the stated date with no driving licence, as well as failing to produce a driving licence.

The summons is contrary to Section 38(1) and Section 40 of the Road Traffic Act.

He also faces a summons of driving the vehicle without an insurance policy, contrary to Section 56 of the Road Traffic Act.

Expand Close Violet-Anne Wynne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Violet-Anne Wynne

Mr Montaine also faces a summons of failing to produce, for a garda, a certificate of insurance or a certificate of exemption in respect of his use of the vehicle on that occasion. He also failed, within 10 days, to produce the documentation to a garda.

This summons is contrary to Section 69 of the Road Traffic Acts.

Mr Montaine faces a separate summons concerning allegedly holding a mobile phone while driving his vehicle, contrary to Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act, at the same location on the same date.

He is also accused of being the holder of a learner permit, which required him to be accompanied by and under the supervision of a qualified driver.

Additionally, he faces a summons for not displaying appropriate L-plates. .

Sergeant Louis Moloney said that the case could be adjourned to September 20 as it concerns an insurance matter.

Judge Larkin adjourned the case to Kilrush District Court to September 20.

In February, Deputy Wynne resigned from Sinn Féin in controversial circumstances.

The mother of six alleged “psychological warfare” from the party and said her recent pregnancy had been used as a “further stick to beat me with”. Ms Wynne is continuing as an independent TD for Clare.

Last month, she said that she and her six children were homeless. Ms Wynne added that she was hopeful of finding a suitable home for her family.