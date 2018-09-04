John Gilligan money laundering probe following 'international lines of inquiry', court hears

THE probe into allegations John Gilligan tried to smuggle more than €20,000 in a suitcase is following "international lines of inquiry", a court heard today.

A prosecuting lawyer also told District Judge Nigel Broderick at Antrim Magistrates Court today that while the investigation against 66-year-old Gilligan “is in its early stages,” the file has been assigned to a PPS officer and cops have a mobile phone “to be examined.”

“There are international lines of inquiry to be pursued,” said the lawyer.

Appearing at Antrim Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison, Gilligan confirmed his identity and that he could see and hear the court, telling the clerk “yes I can, thank you very much.”

Gilligan, from Greenforth Crescent in Dublin, is in custody accused of attempting to remove criminal property from Northern Ireland on August 23 this year.

It is understood the charge arises after officers from the National Crime Agency arrested the pensioner at Belfast International Airport and seized €23,000, which the Crown claim arises from crime.

In a statement the UK National Crime Agency said €23,000 in cash was recovered at the scene and said in a statement at the time: “National Crime Agency officers in Northern Ireland have today charged a man with money laundering offences.”

Gilligan initially appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court last month when he was refused bail and remanded into custody.

In court today while the prosecution sought an adjournment for four weeks, defense solicitor Jim McGinnis asked for the “shortest possible adjournment” so that “momentum is maintained.”

“Mr Gilligan is 66 and he doesn’t enjoy good health,” said the solicitor revealing that since he was remanded to Maghaberry “he has already had to be taken to hospital.”

“He was badly injured during an attempt on his life in 2014 when he was shot six times,” Mr McGinnis told the court.

Judge Broderick said he would have to recuse himself from hearing the case because before taking up his position on the bench, “I was previously a partner in a firm that represented Mr Gilligan in the Special Criminal Court therefore it would not be appropriate for me to rule on the case.”

The judge said he would adjourn the case for a week but that in the meantime, he had e-mailed the resident judge in Coleraine Magistrates Court to see if he would take the case on while still keeping it in this county court division.

He told the PPS and defence lawyers however that judge is currently on annual leave and may not have access to his e-mail.

With Gilligan remanded back into custody to appear again next Tuesday, Mr McGinnis asked for him to be held back for a video-link consultation.

