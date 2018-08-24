John Gilligan arrested and charged with money laundering offences

John Gilligan has appeared in court in Northern Ireland charged with money laundering offences.

Gilligan (66) was arrested yesterday as he tried to board a flight to Spain with more than €22,000 in a suitcase.

Details of Gilligan's attempt to leave the country via Belfast International Airport were revealed at North Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Coleraine today.

The 66-year-old, with an address listed as Greenforth Crescent, Dublin, was formally charged with attempting to remove criminal property from Northern Ireland.

In court, Gilligan spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Following the hearing he was remanded in custody after his lawyer's application for bail was refused.

