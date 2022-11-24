| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

John Delaney must pay bulk of costs of failed High Court bid to claim privilege on documents seized from FAI

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tim Healy

The High Court has ordered former Football Association of Ireland chief John Delaney to pay the bulk of the costs of his failed effort to claim legal professional privilege over documents seized from the FAI by the corporate watchdog.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds granted most of the costs of the prolonged hearings over privilege to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

Related topics

More On John Delaney

Most Watched

Privacy