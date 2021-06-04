Joe Brolly issues High Court proceedings against RTÉ

Gaelic football pundit Joe Brolly has issued High Court proceedings against RTÉ.

The proceedings were filed yesterday and the former Derry footballer is being represented by Rennick Solicitors.

Mr Brolly, who is also a Sunday Independent columnist, worked with RTÉ on the Sunday Game until 2019.

The former Derry footballer had been a mainstay on the national broadcaster for its GAA coverage.

In March, Mr Brolly criticised RTÉ after he was cut off in the middle of an interview on Claire Byrne Live during a discussion on a United Ireland.

RTÉ shut off Mr Brolly's video link after he made remarks linking the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) with homophobia and racism.

"I thought it was grossly disrespectful to me having asked me 20 times (to go on the show)," he told the Irish Independent in an interview at the time.

Independent.ie has contacted Rennick Solicitors and Mr Brolly for comment.

A spokesperson for the national broadcaster said: “RTÉ does not comment on legal matters.”

