Jobless man who brought €60,000 personal injury claim had been driving two Mercedes cars, court told

A Dublin man, who stated in a €60,000 personal injury claim that he was jobless, had been driving an AMG Mercedes recently in the UK and was currently driving a 2017 Mercedes around Dublin, a judge has heard.

The cars driven by Brian Lawrence (25), of St Finian's Grove, Lucan, were drawn to the attention of the Circuit Civil Court by barrister Shane English after Mr Lawrence had withdrawn his claim and only minutes after his wife Tina had her own €60,000 claim thrown out.

Judge Patrick Quinn told Tina Lawrence to step out of the witness box after saying he had heard enough of her evidence to justify dismissing her case.

The judge earlier adjourned her case for five minutes to see if her memory would return regarding a number of claims she was alleged to have made.

Tina Lawrence, of St Finian’s Grove, Lucan, Dublin pictured at the Four Courts for her Circuit Civil Court action.Pic: Collins Courts

Mr English told Ms Lawrence he would present proof she was not even in a taxi in which she claimed she had been injured along with her husband. He told her she was "lying through her teeth" about previous accidents she allegedly could not remember.

"You have no idea to what extent Allianz Insurance, on behalf of its insured, has gone to in order to defend these proceedings and reject the lies you are spinning," Mr English told her.

He said there were numerous other claims involving people associated with these and other proceedings and he would produce garda evidence she was not in the taxi.

Mr English said Allianz had brought case handlers from other insurers who would tell of other numerous accidents involving the Lawrences.

When her husband's case was called immediately afterwards, the court was told he was withdrawing his claim and that the couple had already left.

After Mr English referred to the Mercedes cars Mr Lawrence had been and was driving, counsel for the Lawrences said he had been told Mr Lawrence had inherited certain monies and it had not been denied there had been an accident.

