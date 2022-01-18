Jim Mansfield Jnr guilty of attempting to pervert course of justice

The morning of June 9, 2015, was the day, Martin Byrne said, that his family’s life was changed forever.

The former security chief to the Mansfield group was abducted, beaten and threatened by a seven-man gang led by dissident terrorists hired to evict him from his home.

It was the State’s case that the gang was acting on the orders of businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr as part of efforts to have properties and land from his father’s fallen empire returned. However, the Special Criminal Court found that there was insufficient evidence to support this beyond a reasonable doubt.

A decade before the attack, Mr Byrne began working as a security adviser for multi-millionaire Jim Mansfield Snr, the late property developer who oversaw a vast portfolio of businesses and land.

Following the economic crash, Mr Mansfield Snr’s fortune began to dwindle and in 2010 his prized assets, including the Citywest Hotel and Weston Aerodrome, went into receivership.

The father and his eldest son Jim Jnr created a complex scheme to “buy back” key parts of their empire from receiver Martin Ferris who was appointed by Bank of Scotland after Mr Mansfield Snr ran up debts of almost €200 million.

At first, there were seemingly legitimate deals brokered, but following missed payments it would turn sinister, and the involvement of various terror groups would culminate in the attack on Mr Byrne, the trial heard.

The three properties the family wanted back were Finnstown House Hotel in Lucan, Dublin, homes at Saggart Lodge in Citywest, and a site off the N7 called Paddy Reilly’s Field which was once valued at €30m.

A Louth businessman and friend of Jim Snr was brought in to negotiate on behalf of the Mansfield family, and as Jim Snr’s health worsened due to illness before his death in 2014, his eldest son took over negotiations.

From the witness box, Mr Byrne, flanked by Garda detectives for his protection, told the three judges how the situation deteriorated. His evidence was accepted by the court.

An agreement was made that a financier would purchase Paddy Reilly’s Field and sell it back to Mansfield once a 50pc repayment was made on an agreed date.

According to Mr Byrne, things didn’t quite go to plan. A number of payments were missed, relationships soured, and Mr Mansfield Jnr decided to go about retrieving these assets by other means.

It led to meetings with various dissident republican groups who would “assist” in returning the assets. This included a New IRA faction and an INLA group who became responsible for security at the family home.

The hiring of the dissidents was a clear attempt to strong-arm the financier into handing over Paddy Reilly’s Field. He in turn told Mr Byrne that he “wasn’t going to be bullied into signing” it over.

By May 2015, Jim Mansfield Jnr informed Mr Byrne he was under pressure to meet with two men who had prior dealings with the Louth businessman, the court heard.

This related to properties adjoined to Mr Mansfield Jnr’s home Tassagart House, known as the Towers.

As part of a prior agreement, Mr Byrne and his family resided in the converted stables at the Towers, a site off Garter Lane separated from the roadway by a security gate.

The witness would tell the three judges that a meeting was arranged at Keatings Park warehouse in Rathcoole, attended by himself, Jim Mansfield Jnr, Dessie ‘The Border Fox’ O’Hare and Declan ‘Whacker’ Duffy.

The latter two were feared republican criminals, and Duffy informed Mr Byrne that they would be dealing with the Louth businessman from that point onwards, before the meeting abruptly ended.

A second sit-down was organised and at first Martin Byrne was hesitant to attend, the trial heard.

However, after being reassured by Jim Mansfield Jnr that the only person present would be Dessie O’Hare, he reluctantly agreed.

On the morning of June 9, 2015, Mr Byrne and Mr Mansfield Jnr returned to Keatings Park where they met O’Hare in the reception area to a set of offices. The Border Fox and Jim Mansfield shook hands before Mr Byrne followed them upstairs, at which point Declan Duffy arrived.

This, the prosecution contended, was the businessman “effectively delivering” his former employee to the gang that would abduct him.

However, the Special Criminal Court said that, although it was “most likely” that the accused brought Mr Byrne to the meeting to facilitate an abduction, it could not be reasonably excluded that Jim Mansfield was misled by O’Hare and Duffy about the purpose of the meeting.

They also said there was no doubt Mr Mansfield Jnr lied to gardaí when he claimed he had nothing to do with the meeting, but that this was not sufficient to prove he was involved in the plot.

Declan Duffy then shouted and five other men entered the office, before Mr Byrne was told he would be taken to his home to vacate the premises immediately. He was escorted downstairs with three men in front and four behind. Martin Byrne asked for time to make his own way home but this was refused.

Mr Mansfield Jnr, he said, was “a couple of feet away” as one of the seven men emptied his pockets, taking cash, a bank card, his watch and telephone. Martin Byrne was then put into the back of a navy Honda, with one man on either side, one in the passenger seat and the driver.

O’Hare came to the car and handed the driver a piece of paper with Mr Byrne’s address on it. He asked to be let go so he could get his wife and son out of his house, but this was met with a punch by a man in the front passenger seat who told him to shut up. The group of seven men and Mr Byrne travelled in convoy to the Towers where he was struck a second time by the same man.

The gang included Christopher Maguire from Dun Emer Place in Lusk, who had survived an attempt on his life in July 2016, violent burglar Donal O’Hara from Glin Park in Coolock, and Daniel Kane from Hollycourt in Ballybrack.

Also involved was Desmond McGrath of Cushlawn Park in Tallaght, who was told he would be attending a job interview for security work prior to becoming involved in the eviction.

They entered the Towers by breaking through a security gate and all seven men went into Mr Byrne’s home, where his wife and son were present.

When security guard John Roche came across what was happening, he inadvertently became a victim of the gang.

CCTV footage showed Mr Roche being punched, kicked, stamped on and beaten to the ground. O’Hare was seen directing operations and kicking Mr Roche four times.

The security guard, who was in and out of consciousness, was then brought to another house before O’Hare told Martin Byrne: “Let’s go, it’s your turn.”

He was struck in the face and suffered a burst eardrum, with the wound also requiring stitches.

Shortly after midday, an unmarked patrol car arrived on the scene, and Martin Byrne managed to raise the alarm before the gang fled.

CCTV footage from Finnstown House Hotel from that morning showed Mr Byrne and Mr Mansfield Jnr travelling in a black Audi A6, and Duffy and O’Hare travelling in a similar car later that afternoon. Mr Mansfield Jnr ordered security worker Patrick Byrne, the brother of Martin, to destroy the evidence. Instead, he passed it on to gardaí.

The three judges at the non-jury court said they could not accept Mr Mansfield Jnr’s involvement in the kidnap plot beyond a reasonable doubt.

They did, however, say there was no doubt that he ordered Patrick Byrne to destroy the CCTV footage to prevent the gardaí from obtaining vital evidence, and convicted him of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

This was, Mr Justice Alexander Owens said, a serious charge and one which would require Mansfield to be remanded in custody.

The businessman must now await his fate from prison ahead of a sentencing hearing on February 7.

The Byrne family, meanwhile, remain in the Witness Protection Programme due to the threat to their safety.