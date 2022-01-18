| -3°C Dublin

Jim Mansfield Jnr guilty of attempting to pervert course of justice

Late property tycoon’s son cleared over kidnap plot but still faces stretch in jail

Jim Mansfield Jnr at the Special Criminal Court yesterday. Photo: Collins Courts

Dessie O'Hare

Declan 'Whacker' Duffy

Robin Schiller

The morning of June 9, 2015, was the day, Martin Byrne said, that his family’s life was changed forever.

The former security chief to the Mansfield group was abducted, beaten and threatened by a seven-man gang led by dissident terrorists hired to evict him from his home.

