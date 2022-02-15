Jennifer Dornan’s murder case opens today

Premium
The prosecution case against a man accused of murdering west Belfast woman Jennifer Dornan is set to open on Tuesday.
A jury panel of six men and six women were sworn in at Belfast Crown Court on Monday for the trial of Raymond Martin Gabriel O’Neill, which could last up to six weeks.
O’Neill (43) has denied murdering Ms Dornan in her home in 2015.
On Monday trial judge Mr Justice Scoffield told jurors: “This case involves an allegation of murder and an allegation of arson and relates to the death of Jennifer Dornan.”
The judge added that at the time of her death, Mr Dornan was 30 and living at a house in the Hazel View area of Lagmore, which he said was the “location of the alleged incident”.
Mr Justice Scoffield said O’Neill has been charged with murdering Ms Dornan, and of setting fire to her Hazel View home in the early hours of August 2, 2015
Jurors were told not to conduct any internet research, and to ignore media reports.
