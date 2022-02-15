| 5.1°C Dublin

Jennifer Dornan’s murder case opens today

Murdered: The last known photograph of Jennifer Dornan taken on the night she died. Credit: Liam McBurney Expand

The prosecution case against a man accused of murdering west Belfast woman Jennifer Dornan is set to open on Tuesday.

A jury panel of six men and six women were sworn in at Belfast Crown Court on Monday for the trial of Raymond Martin Gabriel O’Neill, which could last up to six weeks.

