Jason O’Connor appears in court charged with attempted gun murder of Dublin man

A Dublin man has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was seriously injured in a shooting at his home nearly seven years ago.

Jason O’Connor (45) was remanded in custody when he appeared in court today over the alleged attack in west Dublin.

Mr O’Connor, from Dublin but with an address at Patrick Street, Waterford, is charged with attempting to murder Charles Cooper.

He is also charged with possession of a 9mm handgun and 12 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The offences are all alleged to have happened at Parslickstown Green, Mulhuddart, on December 5, 2016.

Mr O’Connor was arrested on Sunday and detained before being brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court this evening.

Detective Inspector Liam Donoghue said he arrested the accused for the purpose of charging him at Blanchardstown garda station at 1.05pm today.

Mr O’Connor was charged in his presence at 2.10pm and made no reply to either count after caution. He was handed copies of the charge sheets, Det

Insp Donoghue said, before applying for the accused to be remanded in custody.

Defence solicitor Richard Young consented to this and made no bail application given that one of the charges was for attempted murder.

Judge Cephas Power granted free legal aid after Mr Young filed a statement of Mr O’Connor’s financial means to the court. There was no garda objection to legal aid.

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on September 5.

Mr O'Connor, wearing a grey top and dark blue jeans, was not required to speak during the brief hearing and has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to any of the charges.

Charles Cooper was seriously injured when he was shot multiple times at his home at Parslickstown Green. He was treated in hospital and made a recovery.