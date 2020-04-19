| 11.8°C Dublin

Jason Corbett's killer bids to be freed over virus

Plea: Tom Martens

Ralph Riegel

The retired FBI agent who killed Irish father-of-two Jason Corbett (39) is seeking to become the first violent offender to be granted temporary release from a high-security US prison under special Covid-19 measures.

Tom Martens (69) has applied for temporary release as North Carolina considers discharging 500 inmates in a desperate bid to create space.

Martens and his daughter Molly (35) were sentenced to 20-25 years in prison after being convicted in August 2017 of the second-degree murder of Mr Corbett. Both immediately appealed.