Jason Corbett's killer bids to be freed over virus

The retired FBI agent who killed Irish father-of-two Jason Corbett (39) is seeking to become the first violent offender to be granted temporary release from a high-security US prison under special Covid-19 measures.

Tom Martens (69) has applied for temporary release as North Carolina considers discharging 500 inmates in a desperate bid to create space.

Martens and his daughter Molly (35) were sentenced to 20-25 years in prison after being convicted in August 2017 of the second-degree murder of Mr Corbett. Both immediately appealed.

The Limerick-born packaging industry executive was beaten to death in the bedroom of his Winston-Salem home in August 2015. A preliminary consideration of the submission lodged took place last Friday but a final decision is not expected until next week. Martens’ lawyers are seeking the release on medical grounds, arguing that because of his age, he is at a higher risk from Covid-19 than other inmates. However, the temporary release is being opposed by prosecutors. The Department of Foreign Affairs is monitoring developments on behalf of Mr Corbett’s Irish family. To date, only offenders convicted of non-violent crimes have secured temporary release in North Carolina. Two weeks ago, six inmates were let out to ease pressure within jails — but all were women, aged over 65 or pregnant who were nearing the end of sentences for non-violent crimes. None of the prisons in the state have medical facilities equipped with ventilators or intensive care isolation, even though six jails have now been impacted by the virus. A lawsuit was lodged by the American Civil Liberties Union in North Carolina seeking the temporary release of all prisoners who are deemed at high risk from Covid-19. Martens is being held at Alexander Correctional Institution under special protection measures given the threat he faces from other inmates because of his FBI career. In February, the North Carolina Supreme Court granted US prosecutors a challenge to the shock retrial of the father and daughter. Mr Corbett’s family said in a statement: “We are confident the Supreme Court appeal will uphold the convictions. We also want to thank people in the US and Ireland for the comments, letters, emails and messages of support. We are so very grateful.”