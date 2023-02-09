| 2.2°C Dublin

Jason Corbett murder: Transfer of Molly and Tom Martens’ retrial is opposed by prosecutors

Defence team claim media publicity warrants switch out of Davidson County

Jason Corbett was beaten to death in 2015
Tom Martens, father of Molly Martens.

Jason Corbett was beaten to death in 2015

Tom Martens, father of Molly Martens.

Ralph Riegel

Prosecutors are set to oppose the transfer of the murder retrial of Tom and Molly Martens in the US by arguing claims of unprecedented media coverage of the case will have reached all parts of North Carolina equally.

The revelation came as the family of Irish businessman Jason Corbett (39) – who was beaten to death in August 2015 – are hoping to travel to North Carolina for the latest retrial hearing tomorrow in a bid to demonstrate their ongoing support for prosecutors.

