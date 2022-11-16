James ‘Mago’ Gately and his partner get free legal aid to fight CAB claims

Gangland figure James 'Mago' Gately and his partner Charlene Lam are entitled to free legal aid to defend Criminal Asset Bureau (CAB) claims that their family home was bought with the proceeds of crime, the High Court has ruled.

CAB had opposed their application and claimed that the couple, who it says have gone on foreign trips including cruises of the Caribbean and Southeast Asia, and spent over €440,000 on their home, could afford to pay for their own legal representation.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Alexander Owens said, after considering the evidence, he was prepared to make an order granting the couple legal aid to defend the claim.

The matter was "serious" for the couple, as it "involves an application to seize their family home", he said.

The judge noted evidence put before the court by CAB about past "extravagant holidays" taken by the couple.

He also said CAB had tendered evidence about the purchase of a car, which he noted the couple say was part funded from a National Lottery win.

However, the judge said the evidence was that such that their spending on such items had "dried up" of late, and the court was more concerned about their circumstances in the "near past".

The judge also said that there was no evidence to show that Gately had earned any income from working as a trainer.

The legal aid order is to cover the cost of one solicitor and one barrister only.

The judge said he was not prepared to extend that order to allow the couple to be represented by a senior counsel.

He also put a timetable in place for the exchange of documents between the parties so that the case can go to hearing as soon as possible.

In its proceedings against Gately, who it is alleged is heavily involved with an organised crime organisation, and against Ms Lam CAB seeks orders over their home in Coolock, Dublin, as well as assets including a Volkswagen Golf GTI car, and a ladies Rolex watch seized by the bureau in 2019.

CAB claims the assets were acquired with the proceeds of crime and are seeking various orders under Section 3 of the 1996 Proceeds of Crime Act.

CAB claims the couple had spent over €440,000 on renovating and upgrading their Coolock home.

It also claims that they had taken cruise-ship holidays in the Caribbean and Southeast Asia and more recently they had taken trips to Lisbon and Barcelona.

CAB also claims that the couple seemed to be able to change cars on a regular basis.

The couple deny the claims and say that the assets were acquired with legitimate funds.

Gately has not worked since 2015 due to a threat on his life, and that Ms Lam is a self-employed beautician, who pays the mortgage on the family home and general living expenses out of her own modest income.

The court also heard that Ms Lam also had an Audi A6 car which it is claimed was part-purchased with money from a family member, her own earnings, and winnings from the National Lottery.

The case will be next mentioned before the court next month.