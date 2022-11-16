James ‘Mago’ Gately and his partner get free legal aid to fight CAB claims

| 11.1°C Dublin

Gangland figure James 'Mago' Gately and his partner Charlene Lam are entitled to free legal aid to defend Criminal Asset Bureau (CAB) claims that their family home was bought with the proceeds of crime, the High Court has ruled.

CAB had opposed their application and claimed that the couple, who it says have gone on foreign trips including cruises of the Caribbean and Southeast Asia, and spent over €440,000 on their home, could afford to pay for their own legal representation.

