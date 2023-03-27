| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

James Kilroy to go on trial for the murder of his wife Valerie for a second time later this year

Valerie French Kilroy Expand

Close

Valerie French Kilroy

Valerie French Kilroy

Valerie French Kilroy

Alison O'Riordan

James Kilroy, who is accused of the murder of his wife Valerie at their rural Co Mayo home, will go on trial for a second time at the Central Criminal Court later this year.

Park ranger Mr Kilroy (49), with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, is charged with murdering mother-of-three Valerie French Kilroy (41) at their home between June 13, 2019 and June 14, 2019, both dates inclusive.

Most Watched

Privacy