| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

latest James Kilroy murder trial adjourned due to 'unforeseeable bump in the road'

Valerie French Kilroy Expand

Close

Valerie French Kilroy

Valerie French Kilroy

Valerie French Kilroy

Alison O'Riordan

The murder trial of James Kilroy, who admits killing his wife Valerie at their rural Co Mayo home, has been adjourned until Monday as it has "unforeseeably come to a bump in the road".

Park ranger Mr Kilroy (49), with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo is charged with murdering mother of three Valerie French Kilroy (41) at their home on a date unknown between June 13 2019 and June 14 2019, both dates inclusive. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Most Watched

Privacy