Jailed schoolteacher Enoch Burke alleges he was defamed by newspaper article

Jailed schoolteacher Enoch Burke plans to seek a court order prohibiting the further publication or republication of a Sunday Independent article which he claims defamed him.

The High Court this morning ordered the production of Mr Burke from Mountjoy Prison to appear before the court tomorrow so he can make the application.

The newspaper denies that Mr Burke was defamed.

The schoolteacher has been in jail since September 5 for contempt of court orders restraining him from turning up for work or attempting to teach pupils at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

The school’s board of management secured the orders after he continued to turn up for work despite being suspended on full pay on August 24 after clashing with management.

Mr Burke, who is an evangelical Christian, objected on religious grounds to a request from its principal to address a transgender student by a new name and to use the pronoun “they” instead of “he”.

His views led to a number of flashpoint incidents at the Church of Ireland diocesan boarding school, prompting his suspension pending the outcome of a disciplinary process.

His sister Ammi Burke, a solicitor, told the court today she was seeking “an urgent production” order to enable her brother to seeking an interim order pursuant to section 33 of the Defamation Act 2009 “against the Sunday Independent, the Irish Independent and others restraining the further publication of a defamatory article”.

She said the article her brother objected to was published by the Sunday Independent on October 9, under the headline: “Burke moved to new jail cell ‘after annoying other prisoners’.”

Ms Burke claimed the article contained “defamatory and highly damaging allegations which interfere with and are extremely prejudicial to ongoing court proceedings”.

She claimed there was “a proliferation of ongoing defamation” on Twitter and other online news outlets because of this article.

Ms Burke told the court that after communication with the Sunday Independent over a number of days, the article was taken down yesterday on a temporary basis. She said her brother had been given “no assurance the article will not be republished at any time”.

Ms Burke also indicated that the newspaper had denied that the article complained of was defamatory.

She claimed the Irish Prison Service has confirmed that the story was “untrue” and had provided a letter stating there were no issues with her brother.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore refused a request to produce Mr Burke today, saying he would be reluctant to make an ex parte, or one side only, order against the newspapers in circumstances where there has already been engagement.

However, he directed that Mr Burke be instead produced tomorrow morning, when the court will deal with any application he has to make.

“The courts, as we all know, are well used to assessing damages for injury to reputation,” Mr Justice O’Moore said.

“I am bemused by the suggestion that the ongoing litigation between the school and your brother could be adversely affected from his perspective as a result of a piece in the newspaper.

“I can assure you no piece in a newspaper is going to influence me one way or another.”

The judge said he also wanted to deal with the case management of the litigation between the school and Mr Burke in the morning, so that those proceedings could go to trial as quickly as possible.

Mr Burke is also due to appear at the Court of Appeal tomorrow, where he is taking an appeal against the High Court injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the school.