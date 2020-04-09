Jailed man assaulted prison officer while being held in court custody

A JAILED man with a "significant history of violent offences" assaulted a prison guard while he was being held at Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice.

Celyn Eadon (28) lashed out while in custody, swung punches and inflicted scrapes on the prison officer's arms.

Judge Colin Daly jailed him for four months.

Eadon, from Derrycrieve, Islandeady, Castlebar, Co Mayo pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the prison guard on May 18, 2018.

Dublin District Court heard the accused was in the custody area when he began swinging his fists in the direction of the victim. He had to be restrained and lashed out as he struggled on the ground, the court was told.

The victim suffered superficial scrapes and scratches to him arms. The prison officer did not wish to make a victim impact statement.

The court heard Eadon had 12 previous convictions for offences including multiple counts of assault. He was from the west of Ireland and was leading an "entirely isolated existence" in custody, his solicitor Damien Coffey said.

Eadon began dabbling in drugs at a young age and drug use "rapidly took over his life," Mr Coffey said. He had experienced a lot of difficulties in Wheatfield prison and some of his prior convictions were for assault while in custody.

Eadon was now in a protection unit in the Midlands prison and was "much improved", Mr Coffey said.

He had "difficulties in dealing with prison officers" and accepted his responsibility for the assault.

Judge Daly said the offence was at the mid point on the scale and he would give the accused credit for his guilty plea, which meant the victim had not had to be put through the distress of giving evidence in a trial.

However, he noted Eadon had a "significant history of violent offences" and imposed a four-month sentence.

Online Editors