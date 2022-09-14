Jail for thief who ransacked seven cars and restaurant

Craig Ryan (34) has been jailed for 16 months. Stock image

A thief who broke into and ransacked seven cars in an apartment complex in one night has been jailed for 16 months.

Craig Ryan (34) had also burgled a restaurant a week earlier after smashing the window with a large brick.

Judge John Hughes gave him consecutive sentences.

Ryan, a father-of-two from Killarney Court, Killarney Street in north inner city Dublin pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to Chamberlain Court apartments, Richmond Avenue, Fairview on September 30 last year.

Seven vehicles had been broken into and ransacked overnight. Windows had been smashed and the vehicles were gone through for possessions but nothing was taken, a garda sergeant said.

A total of €800 worth of damage was caused and Ryan was identified on CCTV.

Separately, Ryan burgled a restaurant at Marino Mart last September 23. A large brick was thrown through the window, smashing it and the restaurant was ransacked.

A coin tray was taken from the till, as well as money from a tip jar. The total cost was €300.

Ryan stole a bicycle that a shopper had left outside Tesco in Fairview on December 20, 2020. The owner had left it unlocked.

The bike was worth €300 and was not recovered.

Ryan had 188 previous convictions. He had a severe drug addiction, his solicitor John Quinn said.