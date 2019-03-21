Jail for school cleaner who made lewd remark to girl

A judge has told a man who made a lewd comment to a 15-year-old girl that he should not be working in a primary school.

Judge Patrick Durcan jailed Vladamir Cervenak (31) for two months after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence relating to the lewd remark spoken to the girl at the Fairways, Steele's Terrace, Ennis, Co Clare, on November 13, 2016.

The court was told that Cervenak, of The Mews, Lifford Lodge, Ennis, was drunk at the time of the incident.

Judge Durcan said: "It is totally unacceptable that a young girl going about the streets of Ennis at 5pm is faced with this kind of verbal attack on her person."

Solicitor for Cervenak, Daragh Hassett, said his client didn't recall the level of vulgarity that he used and his work as a cleaner was "of great assistance to him".

Irish Independent