Jail for man who tried to hire hitman to kill couple who were exchanging intimate messages with his wife online

Bryan Kennedy (35) of Mount Tallant Avenue, Dublin 6W. Picture: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Eoin Reynolds

A man who tried to hire a hitman to kill a couple who were exchanging intimate online messages with his now ex-wife has been jailed for four-and-a-half years by the Central Criminal Court.

Bryan Kennedy (35) will not begin his sentence immediately because Ms Justice Caroline Biggs said she wants to allow time for the child and family agency Tusla to put in place supports for his children. She adjourned the matter until April 17 next when Kennedy is expected to be taken into custody once the court has been satisfied that his children will not be disadvantaged by his prison sentence.

