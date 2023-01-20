Jail for man who ran over partner’s leg in car and beat her in campaign of coercive control that ‘ruined’ her life

A man who ran over his former partner's leg with his car and led gardaí on a 20-minute high-speed chase in a separate incident has been jailed for four years.

Samy Taib (21), with addresses at Drumcairn Avenue, Tallaght and Méile An Rí Road, Balgaddy, Lucan, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm at addresses in Dublin and one count of coercive control on dates between May 9, 2018, and June 19, 2019.

Taib also pleaded guilty to endangerment, driving without a licence and insurance at Fettercairn Ring Road, Tallaght and dangerous driving causing endangerment at Main Street, Celbridge, Co Kildare, all on October 13, 2019. He has 22 previous convictions, mainly for road traffic offences.

Imposing sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Elma Sheahan said it was clear that the victim had “endured great upset and trauma from the assaults and psychological injury” caused by Taib's offending during the course of their relationship.

Referring to the road traffic offences, Judge Sheahan said it was “almost miraculous that no innocent road user was not seriously injured” on that day.

She handed Taib a total prison sentence of five years, with credit to be given for any time served on this matter or while in custody in Scotland in relation to a European arrest warrant.

Judge Sheahan noted the serious nature of Taib's offending and his previous convictions for road traffic offences as aggravating factors.

She said the court does not believe Taib was aware that his use of drugs might have been affecting his mental health more than usual, owing to his then undiagnosed “enduring, major serious” mental illness.

Judge Sheahan said that Taib's culpability was reduced owing to his diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia while in Scotland in the wake of these incidents. Medical reports indicate a history of psychological issues as a younger teenager.

The judge said the mitigating factors include Taib's guilty plea, which meant the victim did not have to give evidence at a trial, and “relive the trauma of her experiences with the accused”.

She also took into consideration Taib's cooperation with gardai, his work history, family support and background of psychological illness.

Judge Sheahan said she would suspend the final 12 months of the sentence for a period of two years on strict conditions, including that Taib comes under the supervision of the Probation Service, has no contact with the victim and stays away from her home address and workplace.

Taib also gave an undertaking to the court that he would not have contact with the injured party by any means while in custody.

Judge Sheahan also disqualified Taib from driving for a period of six years.

The court previously heard that he had choked his then-partner on a number of occasions over the course of their relationship. In another incident, he hit her with his car, driving over her right leg.

On October 13, 2019, Taib drove at high speeds, on the wrong side of several roads and did not obey stop signs and red lights during a 20-minute pursuit, which involved the Garda helicopter.

It is believed he acted as he did because he had no insurance.

In her victim impact statement, Taib's former partner said he made her a “different person” who struggled with depression and anxiety. She said she suffered psychological and physical injuries, including permanent damage to her foot.

The victim said Taib had “ruined” her life and hurt her family.

Brian Gageby, BL, defending, said his client was diagnosed in early 2020 with schizophrenia, and this may have been a contributing factor to his offending. His client had also been using cannabis at the time.

Mr Gageby said his client accepts he caused injury to his ex-partner and that it was not an acceptable way to behave.

Garda Craig Daven told Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting, that Taib's ex-girlfriend told gardaí that their relationship started in May 2018 and she found Taib “very controlling”.

She said she was “very scared of the way he was” and the couple had many fights during their relationship.

Around two months into their relationship, the couple were sitting in a car talking when Taib grabbed the victim by her hair. He held her down, then punched her.

The victim told her friends what happened and they warned Taib to stay away from her. The couple reconciled after Taib apologised.

During an argument in the victim's home in September 2018, Taib followed her into the bathroom and started choking her. She passed out and when she woke up, he told her she had hit her head on the radiator. Taib apologised, but the victim felt intimidated and forced to accept his apology.

In October 2018, they moved in together and were living in Taib's mother's house. The victim said she felt isolated. During this time, Taib choked her many times.

The victim returned to her family home around December 2018 and the couple's relationship appeared to improve.

Taib and the victim were in his car and due to meet friends at a pub on May 9, 2019. Taib became jealous. The victim got out of the car and he followed her, telling her to get back into the vehicle.

He hit her with his car and drove over her right leg. He told her to get up and used abusive language towards bystanders who came to offer help. Taib then stood on the victim's leg. He later told gardaí that he did this as he thought she was “messing”.

Gardaí arrived and took the victim home. She suffered bruising and soreness to her leg and ankle.

Taib apologised and the couple reconciled. He was arrested by gardai in July 2019. When questioned, he said he could not control his emotions and admitted to hitting the victim when she walked away.

He told gardaí that he did not remember choking her and admitted to running over her foot.