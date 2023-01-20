| 8.3°C Dublin

Jail for man who ran over partner’s leg in car and beat her in campaign of coercive control that ‘ruined’ her life

Samy Taib, who has 22 previous convictions and led gardaí on a high-speed chase, was jailed for four years for the offences 

Samy Taib pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm and one count of coercive control. Photo: Stock image Expand

Eimear Dodd

A man who ran over his former partner's leg with his car and led gardaí on a 20-minute high-speed chase in a separate incident has been jailed for four years.

Samy Taib (21), with addresses at Drumcairn Avenue, Tallaght and Méile An Rí Road, Balgaddy, Lucan, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm at addresses in Dublin and one count of coercive control on dates between May 9, 2018, and June 19, 2019.

