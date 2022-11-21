| 6.5°C Dublin

Jail for man who attacked pregnant woman after he refused to pay for public sex act

Declan Brennan

A man who attacked a pregnant woman after he refused to pay for a public sex act from her has received a 21-month prison sentence.

Rafik Bin Salah (34) of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to assault causing harm to the woman on the boardwalk on Eden Quay, Dublin city centre, on the night of August 24, 2020.

