A concert-goer has been jailed for his part in a "brutal, frenzied" attack on a woman at a Take That gig which left the victim with a bruised kidney and clumps of her hair torn out.

Jail for 'brutal, frenzied' attack on woman at Take That gig

Ciaran Byrne (33) "joined in" after his sister and his then-fiancée started the assault when a row over a spilled drink escalated.

Judge John Hughes gave him a six-month sentence when he admitted his part in the attack during the concert at Dublin's 3Arena.

Byrne, from Dundalk, Co Louth, but now of St Helen's Road, Harrogate, England, pleaded guilty to assault and violent disorder.

Garda Adrian Cahill told Dublin District Court the victim (36) and her husband were at the concert on May 16, 2017, when an argument occurred between them and another group of people, including Byrne.

Byrne's two co-accused, whose cases have been dealt with separately by the courts, initiated the physical confrontation and it "spiralled".

