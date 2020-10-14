'I’ve lost total confidence in insurance'- publican Chris Kelly tells court he’s paid FBD €3.5m for cover

Publican Chris Kelly told the Commercial Court how he has paid FBD Insurance around €3.5million for cover in the last 17 years.

Mr Kelly, director of the Chris Kelly Group which consists of 11 pubs, is one of four publicans suing the insurer over its refusal to indemnify them for losses incurred by the Covid pandemic.

Giving evidence on day five of the hearing, Mr Kelly said he has “lost total confidence” in insurance.

“The simple English says I’m covered and we’re covered,” he said.

“And if this is the case, that I’ve to defend every word and the misinterpretation of that, sure how is any policy covered? Because I’ve lost total confidence now in this.

“I have to renew policies over the next number of weeks and months; what am I covered for? What’s it going to be next?”

The Sinnott’s pub owner told the court he was informed by the Central Bank of Ireland that when the wording of a policy is ambiguous, you “must learn towards the policyholder.”

“This is not happening. We shouldn’t have to be here, but we are,” he said.

He described himself as a “long-standing customer of FBD” and always found them to be at the forefront of any issues.

“I thought this would be the same for this particular incident,” he said.

In 2015, after there was an increase on one of his policies, Mr Kelly considered looking for an alternative policy.

FBD offered a quote of €41,000 for a premium, while another broker was quoting €20,000 for a different policy.

After initially switching to the lower premium, he decided to cancel it during the 14-day cooling off period and remain with FBD.

“On reading the fine print of the policy and FBD's policy, we found that the FBD policy was a lot better, the wording and the cover within that policy was very important to us,” he said.

“So it wasn't just a monetary gain for my company, as I said earlier I have 300 people working for me and I had to protect the asset, the business and obviously the jobs in question.”

Under cross-examination from Remy Farrell, the senior barrister representing FBD, Mr Kelly was of the view that Sinnott’s would have been able to continue to trade successfully if the pubs hadn’t been forced to close.

Mr Farrell described this as a “hypothetical scenario”.

Based on Mr Kelly’s witness statement about the impact of the pandemic, Mr Farrell asked: “I take it that even if you had stayed open, it would've been very difficult and costly to do so?”

Mr Kelly said his business had survived hurricanes, a recession and snow.

He mentioned how some pubs in the Stephen’s Green area have remained closed as their premises don’t enable social distancing and they don’t serve food.

Mr Kelly predicted Sinnott’s would have acquired custom from these closures.

“If I can take two or three or four customers from each local pub to drink in my pub, well, that's how I increase my turnover. So even during the good times that's the way we operate. So my thinking in that part of my statement was there is a lot of local pubs that couldn't do social distancing because they're narrow or tight, but their clientele would have to eat lunch somewhere or would like a drink, to watch golf or whatever or just come for a social drink with some food.”

Sinnotts bar, Sean’s Bar, The Leopardstown Inn and Lemon & Duke are all suing FBD as part of test cases which could have a significant impact on more than 1,100 businesses.

The pubs are arguing their policies have a clause which states they were to be indemnified if their premises were closed by order of a local authority or Government if there are “outbreaks of a contagious or infectious disease on the premises or within 25 miles of same”.

It is FBD’s position that the closure of bars was not due to an outbreak of Covid on the premises or within 25 miles, but because of the “national situation”.

The hearing continues.

