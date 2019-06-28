A mother of six is pleading with the local sheriff not to evict her from her home after getting less than two-weeks' notice to quit.

'I've done nothing to deserve this' - mum-of-six pleads against eviction order

Melissa Redmond (44) said she got a letter from the Dublin City Sheriff on June 14, notifying her of the eviction. The mother now fears being left homeless.

Also living at the property in Thornton Heights, Inchicore, is her 25-year-old daughter, who is five-months' pregnant, as well as Melissa's younger children aged 21, 17, seven, two, and 11 weeks.

Ms Redmond was informed in writing by the Dublin City Sheriff that the office was carrying out an execution order on her property on Wednesday. A second letter from Circle Voluntary Housing Association (VHA) on Monday confirmed the family would be evicted.

Ms Redmond said she was informed on the phone it related to anti-social behaviour. She said she was told the eviction related to her daughter Yasmin's case, when she was convicted of a drug offence dating back more than two years ago.

However, Ms Redmond questioned why action was being taken only now after an incident more than two years ago, in which she had no involvement.

The Office of the Dublin City Sheriff did not respond when contacted by the Irish Independent.

A spokesperson for Circle VHA said that it did not comment on individual cases.

