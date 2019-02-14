A judge has severely criticised the DPP for bringing a vulnerable young man to court charged with aiding and abetting a female friend's attempted suicide.

'It's not my business to be shocked, but I am' - judge blasts prosecution of vulnerable man for aiding woman's suicide attempt

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that on October 25, 2016 the pair had gone to a private garden area in County Cork with the intention of taking their lives.

There was no suggestion that either party had come under duress from the other.

They brought a Tricolour flag to a local gardens with the understanding that there would be a suicide in both cases.

Having heard evidence in the case Judge Sean O'Donnabhain directed the jury to find the man not guilty of the sole charge on the indictment.

He said it was obvious to everyone except the DPP that the case had “no foundation".

“I am surprised we are here. It is not my business to be shocked, but I am.”

Judge O'Donnabhain said he couldn't understand how the DPP expected a jury to speculate on the mentality of a person in a "florid state of mind".

He said the man was confused and of an anxious state of mind and that there was no suggestion of aiding and abetting his friend.

He said the "required intent" was not there for him to aid or abet his female friend.

During the hearing of the case Judge O'Donnabhain asked the prosecution and defence barristers how the case had ever come before the courts.

“I know the DPP has brought this case. Someone somewhere would want to ask what we are doing here? This is a court of crime.”

Judge O'Donnabhain stated that he couldn't comprehend how the or why the DPP had seen fit to put the case before a jury.

The woman at the centre of the case told the court that both she and the accused had been talking about suicide.

Defence Barrister, Elizabeth O'Connell, said that both parties suffer from anxiety and depression and had been in psychiatric facilities.

They had visited each other in their respective psychiatric hospitals. The accused had previously made a suicide attempt.

The woman said that both she, and her male friend, had drink taken and were on antidepressant medication.

She stressed it was a "spur of the moment" decision as she had "good and bad days."

The court heard that the woman attempted to take her life. She reported that the next thing she knew she was in hospital.

She said that only for the gardaí arriving she would have ended up dead.

The man had turned his back for a moment and when he noticed what she had done he called 999.

A local man, who had put a sensor detector in his garden after he had noticed a pattern of young people drinking in the gardens nearby, also contacted gardaí.

When they arrived at the scene they found that the woman, who is in her twenties, had attempted to take her own life. The man at the centre of the case was distressed.

The man was arrested for intoxication. Several months later he was arrested in connection with alleged aiding and abetting of an attempted suicide. He denied the allegation.

The judge directed the jury to find the man not guilty. Judge O'Donnabhain stated that it was a "distressing" case.

He stated that suicide was very prevalent in Ireland. He also commended organisations which assist persons in this position and families impacted by loss.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors