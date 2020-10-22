'It's an extreme position' - FBD says publicans not entitled to recover all losses related to the Covid pandemic

Four pub groups suing FBD should not be entitled to recover all losses incurred by the Covid pandemic as that is not what was intended by their insurance policies, the Commercial Court was told.

On the penultimate day of the hearing, Declan McGrath, senior counsel for FBD, said the plaintiffs had adopted an “extreme position” by seeking such level of compensation.

“Nobody coming to this policy would have understood that you could recover that type of loss under the policy,” Mr McGrath said.

He said the FBD pub policy was not explicitly one which provided cover for a disease, but instead offered cover for an imposed closure following the outbreak of a disease.

Expert witnesses called on behalf of FBD gave evidence that the trading environment for pubs would have been extremely difficult if they were allowed to remain open, he said.

Mr McGrath told the court that if the Government hadn’t ordered their closure, they wouldn’t have been able to make a claim under their policies and still would have suffered significant losses.

He described the evidence of the plaintiffs on the impact of Covid on their businesses before closure as “inconsistent”.

In his closing submissions, he urged the court to “attribute considerable weight” to the fact the plaintiffs did not call a forensic accountant to dispute claims that business would have fallen as much as 90pc if they were allowed to remain open.

“Why was that evidence not called? It’s simply because they couldn’t get a forensic accountant to give that evidence. It’s the only reasonable inference in the circumstances,” he said.

Judge Denis McDonald acknowledged how the plaintiffs said this evidence has “tonnes of holes” as it was based on a hypothetical scenario.

Mr McGrath disagreed and said as it was the only expert evidence before him, Judge McDonald should consider it.

Remy Farrell SC, beginning his closing submissions, addressed the allegation that FBD misrepresented the policy.

He referred to the case of Lemon & Duke and the side letter furnished to managing director, Noel Anderson, outlining how his business would be covered for coronavirus if forced to close.

He said this representation was not intended to mean that all losses suffered by the business would be covered.

“While we certainly accepted in our defence that Mr Anderson was induced to enter into the contract, that was on the basis of what we asserted the representation to be,” Mr Farrell said.

Sean’s Bar in Athlone, The Leopardstown Inn, Sinnott’s bar and Lemon & Duke in Dublin, are taking legal action against FBD over a clause in their policies which states they are covered if forced to close in the event of “outbreaks of a contagious or infectious disease on the premises or within 25 miles of same”.

FBD’s position is this clause does not include a pandemic and the plaintiffs could have sought such cover elsewhere.

The case is expected to conclude on Friday.

