Ian Bailey has vowed to fight "tooth and nail" against his extradition to France after he was arrested in Dublin on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the French authorities.

'It's a tragedy for the truth' - Bailey to fight extradition bid 'tooth and nail'

The High Court endorsed the third EAW issued in nine years by the French authorities for the Manchester-born freelance journalist and poet in connection with the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) in west Cork.

It is the first phase in what is expected to be an historic legal battle over the extradition of Mr Bailey (62), who was convicted in absentia in France of a crime that occurred in Ireland almost 23 years ago.

The matter is expected to be referred by the High Court to the Supreme Court.

Mr Bailey has consistently protested his innocence in relation to the murder of the mother of one at her isolated holiday home at Toormore outside Schull in west Cork on December 23, 1996.

The film executive was found lying on a laneway after being beaten to death.

Victim: Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Photo: Patrick Zimmermann/AFP

Mr Bailey has claimed a sinister campaign had been waged to "stitch me up" for the crime.

Last night, he told the Irish Independent he would fight the fresh extradition bid "tooth and nail".

"They are determined to pursue an innocent man - this is a tragedy for the truth.

"I feel very aggrieved because it seems like I am being sacrificed to the French.

The house in Toormore, near Schull, where Sophie Toscan du Plantier died. Photo: Mark Condren

"I am an innocent man and there are people in this country who know full well that I had absolutely nothing to do with this crime and yet they are prepared to stay silent. It is quite shocking."

Mr Bailey said he was pleased he had decided of his own volition to travel to Dublin yesterday in anticipation that the warrant would be endorsed. "Thanks to my legal training, I had hypothesised that it would be endorsed so I am glad that I was there in the High Court for the resultant process. I don't have any further comment to make at this time."

The DPP had ruled out any action against Mr Bailey in Ireland after he was twice arrested by gardaí, in 1997 and 1998, before being released without charge on both occasions.

However, he was convicted in absentia before a Paris criminal court last May. He was sentenced to 25 years.

Mr Bailey warned last May he was "expecting the knock on the door at any time" from gardaí as part of a renewed French effort to have him extradited.

Mr Bailey's solicitor, Frank Buttimer, rejected the French proceedings as "a show trial".

The Supreme Court rejected an extradition bid by the French for Mr Bailey in 2012 - and the High Court threw out a second extradition bid in 2017 as an abuse of process.

Yesterday, Mr Justice Donald Binchy, in the High Court, endorsed the third Paris warrant seeking the arrest of Mr Bailey and his extradition to France for the murder of Ms du Plantier.

Following the endorsement of the EAW, Mr Bailey was arrested and brought before the court where Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan, of the Garda Extradition Unit, gave evidence of his arrest.

Mr Bailey was remanded on bail to appear again on January 20.

Det Sgt Kirwan said he arrested Mr Bailey, cautioned him and showed him the original EAW before giving him a copy. He explained to Mr Bailey that the warrant was on foot of his conviction in absentia in France.

When he asked Mr Bailey whether he knew what the arrest was about, Mr Bailey replied: "Yes I do. I just want to say I had nothing to do with this crime."

Ronan Munro SC, for Mr Bailey, said endorsing the warrant would simply expose his client to another abuse of process.

He recalled the judgment of Mr Justice Tony Hunt in the High Court in July 2017 when the second French extradition request was dismissed as an "abuse of process".

Lawyers for the State said the law had changed since that decision in 2017 and argued that, in the interim period, Mr Bailey had also been convicted of murder at a trial in France in his absence.

Mr Justice Binchy said he was "satisfied to endorse the warrant" following the two significant "changes".

He said that it was "appropriate" to endorse the warrant and to not do so "would be to eliminate all arguments" in the substantive case and such a move would be "premature".

