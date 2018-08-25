An Italian football fan has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after an outbreak of violence ahead of the Champions League semi-final which left an Irish Liverpool fan seriously injured.

Italian jailed for part in violence that left Irish Liverpool fan seriously hurt

Roma supporter Daniele Sciusco (29), from Rome, admitted violent disorder ahead of the Anfield match on April 24.

Preston Crown Court heard Liverpool fan Sean Cox (53), from Dunboyne, Co Meath, is still in a serious condition after suffering a head injury in the violence - although Sciusco was not directly involved in causing his injuries.

Sentencing, Judge Mark Brown said: "The Champions League semi-final was a major international football event that was being televised across Europe, and your actions and the actions of the Italian group tarnished significantly what was intended to be a sporting and enjoyable occasion.

Dreadful

"It's important to stress you are not being sentenced for the dreadful attack on Mr Cox, but it did occur during violent disorder of which you were a part, and the impact on him has been catastrophic."

The court was told Sciusco was part of a group of Roma "ultras" who had flown from Italy for the match.

Video footage showed the group of about 25 fans going on to Walton Breck Road, outside the stadium, just before kick-off. Keith Sutton, prosecuting, said Sciusco had a belt in his hand as the group confronted Liverpool fans.

Mr Cox was seen lying in the road after being attacked, as fighting continued around him. Mr Sutton said Mr Cox was out of a coma, but his condition remained "very dire".

The court heard Sciusco was close by when Mr Cox was injured, but was not directly responsible for the assault.

The court heard Sciusco was recognised by spotters from the Italian police and was arrested as he left the stadium.

Nigel Power, defending, said Sciusco worked at a large pharmaceutical practice and volunteered teaching pupils in schools and colleges to use defibrillators.

Irish Independent