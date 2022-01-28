‘It was bang, bang, bang’ – aunt ‘bashed’ with up to 32 eggs thrown by nephew and niece, court hears

A brother and sister threw up to 32 eggs at their aunt during a five-minute-long ‘egg assault’ on her outside their south Galway home two years ago, a court has heard.

At Gort District Court, Mary Fahy said that her face got 'banged' and ‘bashed’ with the eggs thrown by her nephew and niece, Cathal Connors (25) and Michelle Connors (20) both of Fannaun, Peterswell in south Galway while she was driving past their home at around 6.30pm on October 17, 2019.

Mrs Fahy told the court: “It was bang, bang, bang, bang. I thought they were stones and they continued for five minutes or thereabouts and banging eggs off my face.”

She told the court her niece and nephew threw “a dozen and a score of eggs” at her and that she saw Michelle and Cathal Connors “running out from the front door” and “obviously had it set up”.

Cathal and Michelle Connors each denied a count of assault on Mrs Fahy and causing criminal damage to her Ford Kuga at Faunaun, Peterswell. But Judge Mary Larkin found them guilty on all counts.

Judge Larkin said the two “deliberately assaulted this woman” with eggs.

Judge Larkin said the court has heard a history of family discord and unpleasantness linked to land “and these two young people got involved in whatever familial dispute that has been going on over land”.

Mrs Fahy said she still has a mark on her face from the egg assault but that it was not visible in court as she was wearing make-up.

The aunt, who lives 2.5km from the Connors’ property, said that her niece and nephew “had seen me coming at a distance… I knew they were getting at me and that they had something in mind”.

She said she was driving her car past her brother, Patrick Connors’ home after getting shopping in Gort when Mr Connors’ two children carried out their egg assault.

Mrs Fahy said that she got “banged” with eggs in the face as she slowed down and had her car window down three quarters.

She agreed with solicitor for Cathal and Michelle Connors, John Nash, that there have been difficulties between her brother, Patrick Connors, and a sister concerning land.

“He tried to take over her farm… he is the one man causing all the problems,” Mrs Fahy said.

She said she saw Patrick Connors in his jeep outside his house before the assault and saw Cathal run to the jeep after the two had finished throwing the eggs before taking off.

As a result of shock, Mrs Fahy said that she was not able to continue driving. “I got such a fright, my head just went. I am passing there 38 years and I never saw that before.”

In evidence, Michelle Connors denied any role in the egg assault.

Asked by Judge Larkin why she didn’t go out to help her aunt, Michelle Connors replied: “I have never spoken to the woman.”

Asked why, Ms Connors said: “Because when we were growing up, I never had anything to do with her which I am glad of.”

Cathal Connors denied being at home during the egg assault and having any role in it. He said he was at the local mart at the time and had cattle receipts to show that.

Both Cathal and Michelle Connors told the court they had seen “young lads on bikes” in the area that day and they may have been responsible for the egg assault.

Judge Larkin dismissed this as “inconceivable” and adjourned sentencing of Michelle and Cathal Connors to May for a Probation Report on the two and a victim impact statement to be provided by Mary Fahy.