It took less than a minute to detect abnormality, expert tells cervical cancer case

A cervical screening expert has told the High Court it took him less than a minute to detect an abnormality in a 2009 smear slide from Ruth Morrissey – who is suing over alleged misreading of her tests.

A cervical screening expert has told the High Court it took him less than a minute to detect an abnormality in a 2009 smear slide from Ruth Morrissey – who is suing over alleged misreading of her tests.

Dr Michael McKenna said it was “patently clear” it was abnormal. “I made a judgment it was abnormal within a minute,” said Dr McKenna about the slide.

He told the court he did not believe the way in which the slide was read by a US lab was in accordance with good laboratory practice and said that was “not acceptable.”

He was giving evidence on the third day of the resumed action by Ms Morrissey – now seriously ill with cervical cancer – against the HSE and two US laboratories.

A consultant cytopathologist in charge of one of the North’s four laboratories responsible for screening cervical smear tests, Dr McKenna said that last October he examined the 2009 slide which had been tested by Quest Diagnostics at its lab in Wyoming.

He said single cells were normal, but he could also clearly see a large group of very dark cells. The darker cells would be a “red flag”. He said in the case of atypical cells, the screener would pass it on to a pathologist for further examination.

Taking action: Ruth and Paul Morrissey, of Monaleen, Co Limerick, at the Four Courts yesterday. Photo: Collins Courts

Ms Morrissey and husband Paul, of Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, Co Limerick, have sued the HSE and Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd, with offices at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin, along with Medlab Pathology Ltd, based at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and alleged misinterpretation of her smear samples.

It is further claimed a review of the 2009 and 2012 smears took place in 2014 and 2015 with the results sent to Ms Morrissey’s treating gynaecologist in 2016, but she was not told until May 2018 of those review results which showed her smear test were incorrect.

The court has already heard the HSE admit it owed a duty of care to Ms Morrissey but not to her husband. The laboratories deny all claims.

Online Editors