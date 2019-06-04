'It may save lives' - Cork man waves anonymity so rapist can be named

A 23-YEAR-OLD Cork man, who waived his right to anonymity so his rapist could be named, has urged other abuse victims to come forward as “it may save lives.”

Dylan Higgins read his own victim impact statement into the record during the sentencing of Anthony Moynihan (54) at the Central Criminal Court.

Moynihan of Croccane, Rostellan, Midleton had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of anal rape and two counts of sexually assaulting Mr Higgins on dates between September 9, 2006 and June 27, 2008.

The court heard that Mr Higgins, who was aged 11 and 12 at the time, called three times to Moynihan's home because he knew the man would give him cigarettes. After the first incident of rape, Mr Higgins discarded his underwear as it was blood-stained and he didn't want anyone to find out about the rape.

The second incident of rape occurred when he returned to Moynihan's home a number of months later and the man asked the boy if he would have sex with him. Mr Higgins refused and complained that he had been left bleeding the last time Moynihan raped him.

The man then brought the boy into the bathroom on the pretence of applying cream to his bottom but instead he raped him.

Anthony Moynihan (54), of Croccane, Rostellan, Midleton, Co. Cork, leaving court after the case. Photo: Collins Courts

Moynihan has three previous convictions for sexually assaulting two young girls in 2008 and 2009 for which he received a suspended sentence. Again, these girls had gone to Moynihan's home together on the understanding that he would give them cigarettes.

Mr Justice Michael White remanded Moynihan on continuing bail and adjourned sentencing to June 21 next. He asked that Moynihan's medical reports, which outline his various treatments for cancer of the voice-box, be provided to the prison authorities for their consideration before the man's ultimate remand in custody.

The judge paid tribute to Mr Higgins for his “tremendous courage” in reporting the abuse, giving his statement to the garda and giving his evidence in court.

He described Mr Higgins as an “absolutely innocent young boy” and said these crimes have very serious impacts on a young person's life.

Mr Higgins concluded his victim impact statement by stating “I urge people who were abused to come forward, it may save lives,” before he added that he now wants to get on with his life because he has “carried this for too long”.

