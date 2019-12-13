A man who was caught with child pornography videos on a hard drive six years ago has been given a six-month suspended sentence.

'It is unlikely he will re-offend' - man (38) caught with child pornography videos gets suspended sentence

Juan Sanchez (38) told gardaí he had set his computer to download “ordinary pornography” overnight, but the child abuse material was automatically downloaded instead.

Gardaí discovered the five videos in a folder entitled “Saved” on a hard drive seized from Sanchez's home in April 2013, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Sanchez, with an address at Belvedere Road, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography at his then home address at Richmond Road, Dublin 8. He has no previous convictions.

Handing down a suspended sentence today, Judge Martin Nolan said he believed Sanchez's culpability was at the “lower end” of the scale for the offence.

“Nonetheless, the conviction will have consequences for him,” the judge said.

Detective Sergeant Mark Kelly told Eoghan Cole BL, prosecuting, that following investigations in December 2012, illicit material was tracked to Sanchez's address, which he shared with a flatmate. A Macbook, phone and hard drive were seized, for which Sanchez claimed responsibility.

Due to a lack of garda resources in the unit, the material could not be analysed until June last year. During this time, Sanchez kept in touch with gardaí and asked if he was allowed to visit his home country of Spain. He was told he was not under arrest and could travel freely.

After the material was analysed, five videos were found on the hard drive. They depicted adult men engaging in sexual intercourse with boys under the age of 17, the court heard. It was not possible to tell if the videos had been viewed by Sanchez.

When arrested, Sanchez denied having any sexual interest in children. He told gardaí that at the time, he used to set up his computer to download pornography overnight and that he would go through the files the following day and delete things he wasn't interested in.

He said none of the key words he used to download pornography had anything to do with children.

Det Sgt Kelly said he believed Sanchez to be “genuine and embarrassed”. “He was in a difficult place in terms of home and work in 2013,” he told Paul Carroll SC, defending.

The court heard Sanchez had recently arrived from Spain at the time of the offence and was working in a restaurant while learning English as part of a business course.

Judge Nolan noted that while Sanchez's computer may have downloaded the material, “he didn't delete it”.

But he accepted there were a number of clear mitigating factors, including a lack of criminal record, Sanchez's guilty plea and his cooperation with gardaí over the course of six years.

“It is unlikely he will re-offend,” the judge said.

