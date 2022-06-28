| 13°C Dublin

‘It beggars belief’ – lender supports bid to end ‘psychic swindler’ multi-million debt deal

Couple accept they should have declared luxury Spanish villa

Shane Phelan

A couple’s secret ownership of a luxury Spanish property when they successfully applied to have millions of euro in debt written off “beggars belief”, their mortgage lender has told the High Court.

A judge is now considering whether to terminate the personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) granted to convicted thief Tom Colton (46) – better known as “the psychic swindler” – and his wife Linda (46) over their failure to disclose their ownership of the villa in Lanzarote.

